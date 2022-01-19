Storm warning: LeRoy unleashes full fury on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45-24

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had no answers as LeRoy roared to a 45-24 victory on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on January 15 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on El Paso-Gridley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.