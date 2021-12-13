Storm warning: Mahomet-Seymour unleashes full fury on Tolono Unity 63-24

Tolono Unity had no answers as Mahomet-Seymour roared to a 63-24 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 13.
Recently on December 6 , Tolono Unity squared up on Urbana in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
