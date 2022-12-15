 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Mt. Pulaski unleashes full fury on Decatur Lutheran 83-25

Mt. Pulaski scored early and often to roll over Decatur Lutheran 83-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 15.

Last season, Mt Pulaski and Decatur Lutheran squared off with February 14, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Arcola and Mt Pulaski took on Mason City Illini Central on December 8 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap

