Storm warning: Mt. Zion unleashes full fury on Charleston 66-17

Mt. Zion's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Charleston 66-17 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Mt Zion and Charleston faced off on January 11, 2022 at Charleston High School. For results, click here.
