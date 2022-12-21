Storm warning: Normal unleashes full fury on Decatur MacArthur 63-31

Normal flexed its muscle and floored Decatur MacArthur 63-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Normal and Decatur MacArthur played in a 56-40 game on December 22, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Normal took on Urbana on December 17 at Normal Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
