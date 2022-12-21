 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who are sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Storm warning: Normal unleashes full fury on Decatur MacArthur 63-31

  • 0

Normal flexed its muscle and floored Decatur MacArthur 63-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Normal and Decatur MacArthur played in a 56-40 game on December 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 13, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Normal took on Urbana on December 17 at Normal Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315 million deal with Mets despite agreement with Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News