Storm warning: Peoria Notre Dame unleashes full fury on Danville 80-4

Peoria Notre Dame flexed its muscle and floored Danville 80-4 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Peoria Notre Dame and Danville played in a 72-16 game on December 18, 2021. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 26, Danville squared off with Jacksonville in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.