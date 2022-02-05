 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Peoria Notre Dame unleashes full fury on Urbana 78-22

  • 0

Peoria Notre Dame's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Urbana 78-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Irish roared in front of the Tigers 78-22 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on January 27 , Urbana squared up on Bloomington in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Senior Bowl players for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News