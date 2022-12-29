 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Rochester rains down on Plainfield North 61-39

Rochester scored early and often to roll over Plainfield North 61-39 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Rochester steamrolled in front of Plainfield North 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers showed their spirit while rallying to within 32-20 at halftime.

Rochester pulled to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Rockets outscored the Tigers 14-9 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17, Rochester squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game.

