Storm warning: Rochester rains down on Plainfield North 61-39

Rochester scored early and often to roll over Plainfield North 61-39 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Rochester steamrolled in front of Plainfield North 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers showed their spirit while rallying to within 32-20 at halftime.

Rochester pulled to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Rockets outscored the Tigers 14-9 in the fourth quarter.

