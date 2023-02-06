Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Mt. Zion still prevailed 52-37 against Sullivan in Illinois girls basketball on February 6.

The last time Mt Zion and Sullivan played in a 49-20 game on February 7, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Mt Zion faced off against Chatham Glenwood. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.