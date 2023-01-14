Sullivan clips Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op in tight tilt 45-37

Sullivan edged Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 45-37 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Sullivan squared off with December 23, 2021 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Dieterich and Sullivan took on Paris on January 9 at Sullivan High School. For results, click here.
