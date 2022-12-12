Sullivan comes up short in matchup with Moweaqua Central A&M 53-40

Playing with a winning hand, Moweaqua Central A&M trumped Sullivan 53-40 on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Sullivan and Moweaqua Central A&M faced off on January 20, 2022 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 5, Moweaqua Central A&M squared off with Athens in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.