Sullivan sprints past Macon Meridian 42-27

Playing with a winning hand, Sullivan trumped Macon Meridian 42-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Sullivan faced off against Shelbyville and Macon Meridian took on Springfield Lutheran on December 6 at Macon Meridian High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.