Take a seat: Mt. Zion owns Chrisman in huge victory 62-12

It would have taken a herculean effort for Chrisman to claim this one, and Mt. Zion wouldn't allow that in a 62-12 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 19, Chrisman faced off against Arcola and Mt Zion took on Shelbyville on December 21 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
