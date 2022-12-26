Take a seat: Pana owns Springfield Calvary in huge victory 89-13

Pana dismissed Springfield Calvary by an 89-13 count in Illinois girls basketball action on December 26.
In recent action on December 12, Springfield Calvary faced off against Mt Pulaski and Pana took on Athens on December 19 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
