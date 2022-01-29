Taking on water: Marshall sinks Arcola 57-38

Marshall trucked Arcola on the road to a 57-38 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 29.
Recently on January 22 , Arcola squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.
