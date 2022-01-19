Taking on water: Mt. Zion sinks Decatur St. Teresa 44-26

Mt. Zion charged Decatur St. Teresa and collected a 44-26 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.
In recent action on January 11, Mt Zion faced off against Charleston and Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Pulaski on January 10 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
