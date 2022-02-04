Taking on water: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sinks Chatham Glenwood 48-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin spurred past Chatham Glenwood 48-37 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 4.
In recent action on January 29, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on January 28 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 12-8 margin over Chatham Glenwood after the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 26-19 advantage at halftime over Chatham Glenwood.
The third quarter gave the Cyclones a 37-30 lead over the Titans.
