Taking on water: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sinks Chatham Glenwood 48-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin spurred past Chatham Glenwood 48-37 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 4.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 12-8 margin over Chatham Glenwood after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 26-19 advantage at halftime over Chatham Glenwood.

The third quarter gave the Cyclones a 37-30 lead over the Titans.

