Taylorville cancels check from Mt. Zion 52-41

Riding a wave of production, Taylorville dunked Mt. Zion 52-41 at Mt. Zion High on January 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 24, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Taylorville took on Charleston on January 14 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap
