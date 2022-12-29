 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville dispatches Normal West 50-39

Taylorville knocked off Normal West 50-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Taylorville drew first blood by forging a 16-9 margin over Normal West after the first quarter.

The Tornadoes fought to a 29-14 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Normal West bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-25.

The Tornadoes held on with a 15-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

