Taylorville dominates Litchfield 68-17

Taylorville scored early and often to roll over Litchfield 68-17 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 18, Taylorville faced off against Nashville and Litchfield took on Virden North Mac on January 12 at Virden North Mac High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.