Taylorville gives Hillsboro the business 81-47

Taylorville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Hillsboro 81-47 on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 3, Hillsboro faced off against Riverton and Taylorville took on Effingham on January 10 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.
