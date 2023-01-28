Taylorville knocks off Mt. Zion 45-36

Taylorville finally found a way to top Mt. Zion 45-36 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Taylorville and Mt Zion played in a 61-60 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 23, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Taylorville took on Nashville on January 18 at Nashville High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.