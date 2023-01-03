Taylorville mollywopps Williamsville 55-21

Taylorville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 55-21 win over Williamsville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 3.
Recently on December 29, Taylorville squared off with Wheaton-Warrenville South in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.