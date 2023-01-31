 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville prevails over Mattoon 58-37

Taylorville recorded a big victory over Mattoon 58-37 on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 24, Taylorville faced off against Litchfield . For more, click here. Mattoon took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 23 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

