Taylorville pushes over Chatham Glenwood 42-29

Taylorville charged Chatham Glenwood and collected a 42-29 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Taylorville faced off against Wheaton-Warrenville South and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 3 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For results, click here.
