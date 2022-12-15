 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville severs Pana's hopes 61-44

Taylorville had its hands full but finally brushed off Pana 61-44 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 15.

Taylorville jumped in front of Pana 14-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes' shooting moved in front for a 28-25 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Taylorville moved to a 48-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 13-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 8, Taylorville faced off against Lincoln and Pana took on Staunton on December 8 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

