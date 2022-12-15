Taylorville severs Pana's hopes 61-44

Taylorville had its hands full but finally brushed off Pana 61-44 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 15.

Taylorville jumped in front of Pana 14-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes' shooting moved in front for a 28-25 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Taylorville moved to a 48-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 13-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

