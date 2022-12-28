 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville snatches victory over Bloomington 54-45

Taylorville posted a narrow 54-45 win over Bloomington for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

The start wasn't the problem for Bloomington, as it began with a 16-8 edge over Taylorville through the end of the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders took a 28-24 lead over the Tornadoes heading to the halftime locker room.

Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-37 lead over Bloomington.

The Tornadoes' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-8 points differential.

