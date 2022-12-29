Taylorville thwarts Wheaton-Warrenville South's quest 43-26

Taylorville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Wheaton-Warrenville South 43-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Taylorville darted in front of Wheaton-Warrenville South 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes' offense moved in front for a 24-17 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Wheaton-Warrenville South climbed back to within 32-26.

There was no room for doubt as the Tornadoes added to their advantage with a 11-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.