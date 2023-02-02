Never count out a determined team, as Pleasant Plains showed while coming back against Maroa-Forsyth for the 47-28 win at Pleasant Plains High on February 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Maroa-Forsyth, as it began with a 12-11 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 30-19 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

There was no room for doubt as the Cardinals added to their advantage with a 17-9 margin in the closing period.

