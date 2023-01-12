 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toledo Cumberland stops Bethany Okaw Valley in snug affair 39-36

  • 0

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Toledo Cumberland defeated Bethany Okaw Valley 39-36 at Toledo Cumberland High on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Bethany Okaw Valley squared off with January 13, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 2, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Nokomis on January 7 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News