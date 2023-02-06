It would have taken a herculean effort for Monticello to claim this one, and Tolono Unity wouldn't allow that in a 58-37 decision at Monticello High on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Tolono Unity and Monticello played in a 37-34 game on February 7, 2022. For results, click here.

