Tolono Unity designs winning blueprint on Armstrong-Potomac 36-21

Tolono Unity dumped Armstrong-Potomac 36-21 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 21, Armstrong-Potomac faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Tolono Unity took on Warrensburg-Latham on December 20 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap
