Tolono Unity posts win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda's expense 42-25

Tolono Unity stretched out and finally snapped Paxton-Buckley-Loda to earn a 42-25 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off on January 6, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Monticello and Tolono Unity took on Catlin Salt Fork on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap.
