Tolono Unity pushes over Urbana 40-30

Tolono Unity put together a victorious gameplan to stop Urbana 40-30 in Illinois girls basketball on December 5.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Urbana faced off on December 6, 2021 at Urbana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
