Tolono Unity rides to cruise control win over Fithian Oakwood 49-25

Tolono Unity's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 49-25 win over Fithian Oakwood in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 20, Tolono Unity faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Fithian Oakwood took on Armstrong-Potomac on December 21 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap
