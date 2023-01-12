Tolono Unity shuts off the power on Rantoul 62-31

Tolono Unity showed top form to dominate Rantoul during a 62-31 victory on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Tolono Unity and Rantoul played in a 37-8 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
