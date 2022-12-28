Tolono Unity slides past Armstrong in fretful clash 37-29

Tolono Unity survived Armstrong in a 37-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Armstrong faced off on December 30, 2021 at Armstrong Township High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 19, Tolono Unity squared off with Warrensburg-Latham in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.