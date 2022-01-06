Tolono Unity tops Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37-25

Playing with a winning hand, Tolono Unity trumped Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37-25 on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 30, Tolono Unity faced off against Armstrong-Potomac and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Colfax Ridgeview on December 27 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.