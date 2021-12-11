Too close for comfort: Bloomington edges Champaign Central 47-39

Bloomington posted a tight 47-39 win over Champaign Central on December 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Bloomington moved in front of Champaign Central 47-39 to begin the second quarter.
Recently on December 4 , Bloomington squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.