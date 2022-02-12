Too close for comfort: Carlinville edges Gillespie 42-40

Carlinville wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 42-40 victory over Gillespie in Illinois girls basketball action on February 12.
In recent action on January 31, Carlinville faced off against Waverly South County and Gillespie took on Greenville on February 7 at Gillespie High School. For a full recap, click here.
