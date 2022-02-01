 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort: Taylorville edges Mt. Zion 61-60

Taylorville wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 61-60 victory over Mt. Zion during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Tornadoes opened with a 21-10 advantage over the Braves through the first quarter.

Taylorville's position showed as it carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Mt. Zion's finishing flurry, but Taylorville swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

