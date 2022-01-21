Too much fuss: Chatham Glenwood stresses Jacksonville 38-20

Chatham Glenwood grabbed a 38-20 victory at the expense of Jacksonville on January 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 14, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Rochester on January 11 at Jacksonville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Chatham Glenwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-15 lead over Jacksonville.
