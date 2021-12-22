Too much fuss: Normal stresses Decatur MacArthur 56-40

Normal tipped and eventually toppled Decatur MacArthur 56-40 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 22.
In recent action on December 18, Normal faced off against Urbana and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield on December 17 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.