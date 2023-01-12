 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Chrisman knocks out Danville Schlarman 40-23

Chrisman knocked off Danville Schlarman 40-23 at Danville Schlarman High on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Chrisman and Danville Schlarman played in a 49-30 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Danville Schlarman faced off against Watseka and Chrisman took on Broadlands Heritage on January 2 at Chrisman High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

