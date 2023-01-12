Too much punch: Chrisman knocks out Danville Schlarman 40-23

Chrisman knocked off Danville Schlarman 40-23 at Danville Schlarman High on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Chrisman and Danville Schlarman played in a 49-30 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Danville Schlarman faced off against Watseka and Chrisman took on Broadlands Heritage on January 2 at Chrisman High School. For results, click here.
