 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too much punch: Jacksonville Routt Catholic knocks out Carlyle 55-37

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic charged Carlyle and collected a 55-37 victory at Carlyle High on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Rockets opened a close 28-21 gap over the Indians at the half.

Recently on February 14 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Kincaid South Fork in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears Top 10 free agent signings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News