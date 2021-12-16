Too much punch: Pleasant Plains knocks out Maroa-Forsyth 42-31

Pleasant Plains put together a victorious gameplan to stop Maroa-Forsyth 42-31 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 9, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Pleasant Plains took on Rochester on December 11 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
Pleasant Plains opened with a 10-9 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth through the first quarter.
The Cardinals registered a 23-19 advantage at half over the Trojans.
Pleasant Plains jumped over Maroa-Forsyth 34-25 heading to the fourth quarter.
