 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too much punch: Roanoke-Benson knocks out Heyworth 66-53

  • 0

Roanoke-Benson had its hands full but finally brushed off Heyworth 66-53 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Heyworth and Roanoke-Benson faced off on January 29, 2022 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For results, click here.

Recently on January 21, Heyworth squared off with Downs Tri-Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News