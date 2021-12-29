Too wild to tame: Mundelein Carmel Catholic topples Springfield 48-36

Mundelein Carmel Catholic charged Springfield and collected a 48-36 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.
The Corsairs darted in front of the Senators 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Mundelein Carmel Catholic registered a 24-16 advantage at half over Springfield.
The third quarter gave the Corsairs a 33-21 lead over the Senators.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 48-36 tie.
