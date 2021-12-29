Too wild to tame: Neoga topples Tuscola 49-36

Neoga put together a victorious gameplan to stop Tuscola 49-36 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.
The Indians opened with a 10-6 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
The Indians opened a meager 49-36 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
