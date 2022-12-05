Too wild to tame: Teutopolis topples Pana 48-36

Teutopolis called "game" in the waning moments of a 48-36 defeat of Pana in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 5.
Last season, Pana and Teutopolis faced off on December 6, 2021 at Pana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
